‘Spectacular Saudi’ Brings a Taste of Arabia to India from September 25 to October 2

Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia,’ is set to host its inaugural immersive consumer event, ‘Spectacular Saudi,’ in Mumbai from September 25 to October 2.

Taking place at R2 Ground in BKC from 2:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the eight-day extravaganza promises to transport visitors to the Heart of Arabia, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s wonders and iconic experiences.

Attendees can look forward to unique immersive experiences, including exhibits, culinary delights, Ardah dancers, Saudi coffee, traditional scents, and fashion displays—all under one roof. Highlights include an interactive ‘mountains and mirrors’ display reminiscent of Maraya Hall in Alula, a ‘360 Selfie Corner’ with picturesque backdrops, and a stunning Sadu Art Installation that celebrates the ancient craft preserved by Bedouin women.

In addition to cultural experiences, the event offers exclusive giveaways and travel discounts for Indian travelers. Visitors can apply for a Saudi visa in just 48 hours by presenting a valid Visa or Mastercard credit card at one of eight dedicated Tasheer kiosks.

Travel deals from SAUDIA Airlines include a buy-one-get-50%-off offer on the second business class ticket, as well as a 15% discount on all economy class tickets. Attendees will have opportunities to win free flight tickets for two to Saudi Arabia through daily giveaways.

With over 50 travel trade offers, guests can enjoy cashback and discounts on Saudi travel packages, which also include complimentary cultural city tours. Exclusive group tour packages to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam will be available, starting at INR 99,999 for five nights.

This exciting event aims to prepare Indian travelers to indulge in the rich offerings of Saudi Arabia. Don’t miss the chance to experience a slice of Saudi culture right in the heart of Mumbai!