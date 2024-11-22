Sri Lanka turn focus to WTC ahead of South Africa series

Colombo: Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya explains the decision to play key Test personnel in the recently concluded white-ball matches against New Zealand.

With a 2-0 series win in the ODIs against New Zealand, Sri Lanka continued their unbeaten march at home where the side has secured wins over India, New Zealand, and West Indies across formats in recent months. There is especially encouraging news in the Test arena.

Given their win in The Oval Test in England and a 2-0 series victory over New Zealand at home, Sri Lanka are in third place on the ICC World Test Championship standings and have a good chance of making it to the next year’s final at Lord’s, should they give encouraging performances against South Africa in South Africa and against Australia at home. This would be Sri Lanka’s first-ever appearance in the final.

A number of Sri Lanka’s red-ball players are already in South Africa for the all-important Test series, but the side retained Test squad members Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Asitha Fernando for the limited-overs contest against New Zealand.

The four were eventually rested for the final ODI after Sri Lanka had secured the series after winning the first two games.

For Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya these selection calls are a part of a balancing act, which ensures that the side continued their winning run while providing adequate rest before the crucuial upcoming red-ball contests, an ICC report said.

“We were discussing all these options, but we wanted to do well, even in Sri Lanka with the ODIs and T20s,” Jayasuriya said.

“Because we can’t take things for granted even with this New Zealand team. Yes, some of their players didn’t come but they have a good team. They played good cricket here,” he said.

Jayasuriya then explained the call to rest the four for the final game, while also acknowledging that the batters will have a short time to adjust for the upcoming red-ball challenge.

“So that is why we give some of them to rest on the last game – to come back to Colombo, rest and then go to South Africa. Some of the players may have to adjust themselves as quickly as possible

to the situation,” he said.

“So Kamindu, Pathum, Kusal Mendis, those three players need to adjust themselves according to the situations, red-ball and white-ball,” Jayasuriya said.

However, Jayasuriya added that Asitha Fernando, who has 64 Test wickets at an average of 26 and is expected to play a key role in South African conditions, had ample rest prior to the Tests.

“We gave him a rest in the T20 games, where he had two games off. And after that we got him to play two ODIs and we gave him the third ODI off,” Jayasuriya said.

“So we’re managing him, because he’s the one who’s bowling really well at the moment. We have to look after him,” he said.

“Of course, we considered those areas (of resting players) with the selectors, but we came to the decision to play everyone in the first two games, and then to see how it goes,” Jayasuriya added.

Sri Lanka’s first Test against South Africa commences from November 27. The island nation will look to add to their previous three Test wins in South Africa, two of which came in a historic series win in 2019.