Srinagar records 33.8 degree Celsius 2nd highest temperature in September after 54 years.

Srinagar: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded an all-time second-highest September maximum temperature at 33.8°C after 54 years on Sunday, officials said.

The all-time highest maximum 35.0°C was recorded in Srinagar on September 18, 1934 and 33.8°C was also recorded on September 1, 1970 as well, Independent Weather observer Kashmir weather said on Sunday.

Today’s 33.8°C was 6.4°C above normal of 27.4°C for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway also witnessed its highest ever 32.8°C and it was 6.5°C above normal during this period of the season.

However, 32.8°C was recorded on September 12, 2019 and September 8, 1988 as well.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that as per current synoptic analysis, dry and hot weather will prevail in Jammu and Kashmir up to September 25.

“Day temperature will be around 5°C above normal”, it said, and added there is the possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light rain thunder during September 26 and 27 and from September 29 to October 5, the weather is likely to remain dry”.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 29.7°C, Kupwara 32.3°C, Kokernag 31.6°C and Gulmarg 24.5°C on Sunday, the MeT office said.