Stalin again denies meeting Gautam Adani

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday categorically denied thathe had met Industrialist Gautam Adani.

Mr. Stalin, who had already clarified on this issue on a couple of occasions, reiterated it in the State Assembly, when PMK Floor leader raised the indictment of Adani Group by a US Court and saidthe Tamil Nadu government was linked to it.

Intervening, Mr Stalin said the PMK leaders had been repeatedly making public statements that Adani had met him.”Adani neither visited me nor I met him”, he added.

Citing the demand of Opposition INDIA bloc MPs in Parliament for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against Adani, Mr Stalin dared Mr Mani whether the PMK was ready to support it in Parliament.

“I am asking whether the PMK is ready to support and speak against the BJP, its ally, on the Opposition demand for a JPC probe against Adani in Parliament”, the Chief Minister said.

When Mr Mani said he was not dwelling deep into the issue, Mr Stalin said “even if you don’t,your party leaders are repeatedly speaking about it”.

Reiterating that Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji had already clarified on the issueon more than two or three occasions, Mr Stalin said since “he is not present in the Assembly now,I am clarifying it…I did not meet him (Adani)”.

Responding to Mr Stalin’s poser, a reticent Mr Mani said the PMK would certainly support thedemand for a JPC probe into the Adani row.