State Bank of India Opens Clerk Recruitment for 2025, Over 5,500 Vacancies Across India — Here’s How to Apply

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appointment as Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) on a regular basis. The number of vacancies announced is 5,180 (Regular) and 403 (Backlog).

According to the SBI notification (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06), eligibility criteria, application fees, and other important details, along with the link for online application and fee payment, are available on the official SBI careers page:

https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for online application and fee payment: 26.08.2025

To avoid paying extra charges at internet cafes, candidates are encouraged to fill out the application form on their own. For ease of access, the step-by-step application process is detailed below.

How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official portal: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul25/ Click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter the required details to register. After registration, upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents. Pay the prescribed application fee (if applicable) and submit the application. Once submitted, take a printout of the application form and keep it safe.

Note: The last date to take a printout is 10th September 2025.

State-Wise Recruitment Details:

This year, SBI has announced recruitment for a total of 5,180 regular posts and 810 backlog posts for the position of Clerk. In some states, both regular and backlog vacancies will be filled. The state-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Lakshadweep: 3 posts

Gujarat: 220 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 310 posts

Karnataka: 270 posts (198 backlog)

Madhya Pradesh: 100 posts (37 backlog)

Chhattisgarh: 220 posts (32 backlog)

Odisha: 190 posts

Haryana: 138 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 29 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts

Ladakh (UT): 37 posts

Punjab: 178 posts

Tamil Nadu: 380 posts

Telangana: 250 posts (58 backlog)

Rajasthan: 260 posts (27 backlog)

West Bengal: 270 posts (4 backlog)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 30 posts (2 backlog)

Sikkim: 20 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 514 posts (18 backlog)

Maharashtra: 476 posts (74 backlog)

Goa: 14 posts

Delhi: 169 posts (5 backlog)

Uttarakhand: 127 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 20 posts (36 backlog)

Assam: 145 posts (170 backlog)

Manipur: 16 posts (17 backlog)

Meghalaya: 32 posts (46 backlog)

Mizoram: 13 posts (15 backlog)

Nagaland: 22 posts (31 backlog)

Tripura: 22 posts (28 backlog)

Bihar: 260 posts

Jharkhand: 130 posts

Kerala: 247 posts (12 backlog)