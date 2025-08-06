State Bank of India Opens Clerk Recruitment for 2025, Over 5,500 Vacancies Across India — Here’s How to Apply
State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as Junior Associates
Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appointment as Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) on a regular basis. The number of vacancies announced is 5,180 (Regular) and 403 (Backlog).
According to the SBI notification (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2025-26/06), eligibility criteria, application fees, and other important details, along with the link for online application and fee payment, are available on the official SBI careers page:
https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings
Last date for online application and fee payment: 26.08.2025
To avoid paying extra charges at internet cafes, candidates are encouraged to fill out the application form on their own. For ease of access, the step-by-step application process is detailed below.
How to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025:
- Visit the official portal: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul25/
- Click on “Click here for New Registration” and enter the required details to register.
- After registration, upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents.
- Pay the prescribed application fee (if applicable) and submit the application.
- Once submitted, take a printout of the application form and keep it safe.
Note: The last date to take a printout is 10th September 2025.
State-Wise Recruitment Details:
This year, SBI has announced recruitment for a total of 5,180 regular posts and 810 backlog posts for the position of Clerk. In some states, both regular and backlog vacancies will be filled. The state-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:
Lakshadweep: 3 posts
Gujarat: 220 posts
Andhra Pradesh: 310 posts
Karnataka: 270 posts (198 backlog)
Madhya Pradesh: 100 posts (37 backlog)
Chhattisgarh: 220 posts (32 backlog)
Odisha: 190 posts
Haryana: 138 posts
Jammu & Kashmir: 29 posts
Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts
Ladakh (UT): 37 posts
Punjab: 178 posts
Tamil Nadu: 380 posts
Telangana: 250 posts (58 backlog)
Rajasthan: 260 posts (27 backlog)
West Bengal: 270 posts (4 backlog)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 30 posts (2 backlog)
Sikkim: 20 posts
Uttar Pradesh: 514 posts (18 backlog)
Maharashtra: 476 posts (74 backlog)
Goa: 14 posts
Delhi: 169 posts (5 backlog)
Uttarakhand: 127 posts
Arunachal Pradesh: 20 posts (36 backlog)
Assam: 145 posts (170 backlog)
Manipur: 16 posts (17 backlog)
Meghalaya: 32 posts (46 backlog)
Mizoram: 13 posts (15 backlog)
Nagaland: 22 posts (31 backlog)
Tripura: 22 posts (28 backlog)
Bihar: 260 posts
Jharkhand: 130 posts
Kerala: 247 posts (12 backlog)