Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari Accuses KCR Government of Corruption and Calls for Asset Disclosure

Hyderabad: Declaring that the KCR government executed only projects in which they got ‘commissions,’ Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari said that the KCR family had looted the state indiscriminately during the last 10 years.

He said that KCR and BRS Ministers KT Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, MLC Kavitha and former Rajya Sabha Member J. Santhosh Kumar functioned only with the objective of looting public funds. He demanded that the KCR family should release a white paper on their assets before and after 2014.

Srihari said that KTR and the KCR family had no right to speak about ethics and added that KCR did not release a single DSC notification during his 10-year rule. “KCR did not spend even an hour reviewing the education department. He never cared about the education department,” he said. Addressing the media Srihari said that nobody knows when KCR would come out from his farmhouse. “Cousins KTR and Harish Rao are competing with each other to occupy KCR’s seat.

KTR and Harish Rao are not doing anything good for the people except addressing press conferences to get their photos published in newspapers. The BRS is not a political party. It just means KCR, KTR, Kavitha, Harish and Santhosh,” he said.

Criticising Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for staging dharnas on roads, Srihari said Sanjay staged dharnas shamelessly forgetting the fact that he is a Union Minister. “Is it correct on the part of Sanjay to stage dharnas on roads instead of trying to speak to the Chief Minister to solve the problem,” he said. Srihari said that the BRS and the BJP have no love lost for the development of Telangana.

They are just competing for power, he added. He said that Revanth Reddy is providing good governance even though the state is facing financial problems. The people would be the losers if they believe the words of the BRS and the BJP, Srihari added.