Stop Playing with the Lives of the Poor in the Name of Musi Beautification – Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the ongoing Musi River beautification project, urging the authorities to prioritize the well-being of the poor residing along the riverbanks. Owaisi accused the government of neglecting the livelihoods of underprivileged families in the name of development and beautification.

Speaking at a public gathering, Owaisi said, “The lives of thousands of poor families who have been living near the Musi River for decades are at risk. It is unjust to evict them without providing proper rehabilitation or alternative housing. Stop playing with the lives of the poor under the guise of Musi beautification.”

pic.twitter.com/GKHbPsoUm5 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 12, 2024

He also demanded that the government ensure that any development project, including the beautification of Musi, should not come at the cost of displacing vulnerable communities. Owaisi reiterated that while development is necessary, it should be inclusive and take into consideration the interests of all sections of society, particularly the marginalized.

The Musi River beautification project, aimed at revamping the river and its surrounding areas, has faced criticism from various quarters for potentially displacing residents living in slums along the riverbanks. Owaisi’s comments have intensified the debate on balancing urban development with social equity in the city of Hyderabad.