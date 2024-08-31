’Stree 2′ Star Sunil Kumar Reveals Role as Amitabh Bachchan’s Body Double in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’*

After captivating audiences as the formidable Sarkata Bhoot in *Stree 2*, Sunil Kumar, who also serves as a cop in the Punjab Police, has shared an exciting detail about his role in the highly anticipated sci-fi epic *Kalki 2898 AD*. Known for his powerful screen presence, Kumar revealed that he portrayed Amitabh Bachchan’s body double in the film.

In a recent interview, Kumar disclosed his involvement in *Kalki 2898 AD*, where he played the role of the 7.5 ft tall Ashwatthama in several key scenes. Impressively, he mentioned that these scenes were not entirely dependent on VFX, showcasing his physical prowess and commitment to the role

. Kumar expressed his admiration for the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he shot for nearly 1.5 months, and Prabhas, with whom he worked for an entire month.

*Stree 2*, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi, continues to dominate the box office, earning over Rs 600 crore worldwide. It stands as the second-highest grossing movie of 2024, following *Kalki 2898 AD*, which has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

With his rising popularity and impressive work in both *Stree 2* and *Kalki 2898 AD*, Sunil Kumar is quickly becoming a name to watch in the Indian film industry.