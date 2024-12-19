Strict Action Against Illegal Buildings in Hyderabad’s FTL Zones, Says HYDRA

Hyderabad: In a stern move against illegal constructions, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has announced that all unauthorized commercial and business structures falling within Full Tank Level (FTL) zones will be demolished, regardless of when they were built. HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath issued this statement on December 18, emphasizing strict action against violators.

The commissioner revealed plans to establish a dedicated HYDRA police station to combat land encroachments and unlawful constructions effectively. He also clarified that any structure built after July 2024 or with permits later canceled will be deemed illegal and demolished.

Key Highlights of the Announcement

Demolition of illegal structures in FTL zones: All buildings within FTL zones, whether residential or commercial, and constructed after July 2024 will be demolished without exception. Action Against Canceled Permits: Structures with permits issued earlier but subsequently revoked will also face demolition, classifying them as illegal. Court Orders to Be Enforced: Any structure under court orders will also be demolished, with strict adherence to legal directives. Ongoing Demolition Examples: Specific actions such as demolitions in Nizampet’s Errakunta and Madhapur’s Cheruvus were cited as examples of HYDRA’s active enforcement of FTL zone laws. Establishment of a HYDRA Police Station: The government is set to establish a HYDRA police station to strengthen efforts against encroachments and unauthorized construction. Strict Action Against Land Grabbers: Commissioner Ranganath issued a stern warning against land grabbers, emphasizing strict legal actions against masterminds exploiting the rights of the poor.

Commissioner’s Remarks

Commissioner Ranganath stated, “HYDRA is committed to protecting public interests and ensuring that illegal activities within FTL zones are curtailed. No exemptions will be made, and legal provisions will be strictly enforced. We condemn the actions of those who prioritize personal gain over the welfare of the community.”

The announcement comes amid growing concerns over encroachments and unauthorized developments in Hyderabad. The government and HYDRA have faced criticism recently for perceived leniency in regulating structures with historical permits. This move aims to establish clarity and ensure fairness in dealing with all illegal structures uniformly.

HYDRA’s Stand:

HYDRA’s approach underscores its resolve to address urban encroachment challenges and safeguard Hyderabad’s water bodies and public lands from unlawful constructions. Further updates are expected as the agency intensifies its efforts.