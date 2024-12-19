Telangana School Timings Change as Cold Wave Intensifies?

Hyderabad: Telangana is grappling with an intense cold wave, leading to a significant drop in temperatures across multiple districts. The united district of Adilabad has been particularly hard-hit, leaving residents struggling with harsh weather conditions. Students in the region have voiced concerns about the challenges posed by the freezing temperatures, especially during early morning school hours, prompting requests for a change in school timings.

Key Highlights:

Revised school timings: New timings for primary and high schools: 9:40 AM to 4:30 PM .

. Previous schedule: 9:15 AM to 4:15 PM .

. Revised timings will take effect from December 19, 2024, and remain in place until further notice. Reason for the Change: The decision aims to shield students from the severe cold during early morning hours.

Ensuring student health and safety is the priority behind the adjustment. Administrative Action: The Collector of Adilabad issued the orders after reviewing weather conditions and receiving feedback from students and parents.

Schools have been directed to implement the new schedule promptly. Precautionary Measures: Parents have been advised to ensure children dress warmly.

Schools are urged to take all necessary steps to safeguard students during the cold spell. Weather Outlook: Meteorological reports predict that the cold wave will persist for several days.

Adilabad continues to record some of the lowest temperatures in Telangana.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may implement further measures if required.

This proactive move by the administration underscores its dedication to prioritizing the well-being of students amidst challenging weather conditions. The adjustment has been welcomed by parents and educators as a thoughtful measure to address the seasonal challenges.