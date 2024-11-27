Telangana

Students Bring Lunch Boxes from Home Amid Food Poisoning Scare at Maganoor School

In the wake of a third food poisoning incident at the Zilla Parishad Higher Secondary School in Maganoor, students have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Uma Devi27 November 2024 - 14:10
Maganoor: In the wake of a third food poisoning incident at the Zilla Parishad Higher Secondary School in Maganoor, students have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Fearing further food safety concerns, many students have started bringing lunch boxes from home instead of relying on the school-provided mid-day meal.

This comes after several students fell ill following the consumption of the mid-day meal in recent weeks. The repeated incidents have raised alarm among both parents and students about the safety and quality of the food being served at the school. Despite previous assurances from school authorities, the ongoing food poisoning cases have left parents worried about their children’s health.

A number of students, especially in the affected classes, were seen carrying homemade lunch boxes to school. “We don’t want to risk our health anymore. We feel safer bringing food from home than eating what the school provides,” said one of the students, voicing the concerns of many.

Parents, too, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the authorities’ handling of the situation. “Three incidents of food poisoning in such a short time is unacceptable. We are forced to send our children with lunch boxes as we can no longer trust the mid-day meal,” said a concerned parent.

The local education authorities have been criticized for their failure to ensure proper monitoring of the mid-day meal scheme, which is intended to provide nutritious meals to children. Parents and community members are calling for immediate action to investigate the cause of the food poisoning and take corrective measures to ensure the safety of the students.

Authorities have yet to make a public statement regarding the ongoing food safety issue at the school. The school administration has assured parents that they are taking steps to resolve the issue, but with no visible progress, the growing concern among the community remains.

The situation has highlighted the urgent need for stricter oversight and accountability in the administration of school meal programs, with the safety of children being the foremost priority. As the matter continues to unfold, all eyes are now on the education department to take swift and decisive action to prevent further incidents and restore public trust.

