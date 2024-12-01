Sunny Leone’s DJ Event in Hyderabad Canceled After Police Intervention, Organizers Cite ‘Ill Health

A much-anticipated DJ event featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone at Illusion Pub in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills was abruptly canceled on Saturday night following intervention by local authorities. The event, which had been scheduled to run from 11:00 PM to 12:30 AM, was expected to attract nearly 500 attendees who had purchased tickets through BookMyShow.

The organizers had planned a live DJ performance by Sunny Leone as part of a weekend celebration. However, the Jubilee Hills police denied permission for the event, citing procedural lapses in the event’s approval process. Despite the denial, the organizers went ahead with the plan, bringing Sunny Leone to Hyderabad in the hopes of continuing with the event.

As the evening progressed, attendees began gathering at the venue from 8:00 PM, unaware of the police’s decision to halt the event. By the time the situation escalated, heavy police security had been deployed at the venue to ensure that the event did not proceed.

In response to the growing tension, the organizers released a last-minute video claiming that the cancellation was due to Sunny Leone’s ill health, which left many ticket holders frustrated and disappointed. Attendees, who had already spent significant amounts on tickets, expressed their anger as they learned of the sudden change.

To maintain order and ensure compliance, around 100 police personnel were stationed near Illusion Pub until 1:00 AM, confirming that the event would not take place. As the situation de-escalated, the police eventually vacated the area, and attendees were left to disperse.

This incident has sparked outrage among those who had been eagerly awaiting the event, as well as questions about the lack of communication from the organizers regarding the event’s cancellation.