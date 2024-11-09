Survey Teams Face Public Outrage as People Question the Real Purpose of Caste Census

The ongoing caste enumeration survey in Telangana has sparked significant frustration among survey staff, with many expressing dissatisfactions over the growing public backlash. According to reports, survey personnel have been subjected to verbal abuse and criticism from the public while conducting the caste-based census.

Key Concerns Raised by Survey Staff:

Verbal Abuse and Insults

Survey teams have reported being subjected to harsh and inappropriate language, with some people accusing the surveyors of being aligned with political agendas. One common complaint is the verbal abuse directed at CM Revanth Reddy, with allegations that surveyors are being blamed for his actions and promises made during the election campaigns. Questions on Personal Property Details

Many members of the public are questioning the legitimacy of asking about their personal property details. Surveyors have faced accusations of overstepping their boundaries, with locals expressing concerns about privacy and transparency in the process. Some residents have even raised concerns about whether the information gathered during the survey will be used for political purposes. Discontent Over Caste Enumeration

A significant number of people are questioning the purpose and necessity of the caste enumeration process. Many feel the survey is invasive, with questions related to caste and community identity raising doubts about the true intent behind the exercise. The public has been vocal in demanding explanations about why this survey is being conducted and how the data will be used. Frustration Over Delays in Public Welfare Schemes

Survey staff have also reported that they are being questioned by the public about the delay in the implementation of public welfare schemes. Many are asking why the government is focusing on caste enumeration when promises made during the election cycle have yet to be fulfilled. “What has been given to us in the last year?” is a common refrain from the people as they express their dissatisfaction with the current state of governance. Discontent Regarding Caste Survey’s Timing

Locals have also raised concerns about the timing of the survey, with many questionings why it is being conducted now. There is a perception that the survey is being used as a tool for political gain, particularly in the context of upcoming elections. Survey staff have been criticized for their association with the ongoing political situation, and some are even being asked to defend the government’s intentions behind the caste enumeration.

Public’s Reaction to the Survey:

The caste enumeration process has been a subject of debate, with many people expressing skepticism about its potential benefits. The public has voiced strong opinions, questioning the relevance of the survey and its impact on their daily lives. The concern over privacy, coupled with doubts about the effectiveness of the survey, has led to growing tension between the survey teams and the residents they are trying to engage.

Survey Staff’s Struggle:

Survey personnel, many of whom are engaged in the challenging task of collecting sensitive data, have reported high levels of stress and frustration. The combination of verbal abuse, intrusive questions, and public distrust has made their job increasingly difficult. Despite these challenges, survey staff are committed to carrying out their duties, although they express concern about the negative atmosphere surrounding the survey process.

Conclusion:

The caste enumeration survey, which aims to collect data on caste-based demographics in Telangana, has become a source of public contention. With survey staff facing harsh criticism and many residents questioning the process, there is growing concern over the transparency and purpose of the exercise. As the survey continues, both the government and the survey teams will need to address public concerns and ensure that the process is conducted in a way that is respectful, efficient, and aligned with the interests of the people.