Surya and Rinku Bowl Final Overs in a Thrilling Match to Secure Victory Against Sri Lanka: Watch the Video

Pallekele: In a thrilling encounter that saw unexpected heroics from Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, Team India clinched the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a stunning Super Over victory in Pallekele.

The match ended in a tie after regular play, but India emerged victorious in the Super Over to complete a clean sweep in the three-match series.

Unlikely Heroes Shine in Pallekele

In a surprising turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, known more for their batting prowess, took on the responsibility with the ball during the tense final overs of Sri Lanka’s chase. With 9 runs needed off 12 balls and six wickets in hand, the hosts were on the brink of a series-saving win.

Khaleel Ahmed had earlier bowled an uncharacteristically expensive over that included four wides, putting India in a precarious position. But in a bold move, captain Suryakumar Yadav tossed the ball to Rinku Singh, who had bowled only 11 overs in his entire T20 career before this game.

Rinku Singh’s Magic Over

The pitch offered significant assistance with its gripping and turning nature, favoring Rinku’s off-spin. He started the 19th over with aplomb, delivering a sharp turning ball that beat Kusal Perera’s reverse sweep. The very next ball saw Perera attempt a big shot, only to top-edge it back to Rinku for a crucial catch.

Rinku, showing remarkable composure, continued to apply pressure, conceding just three runs in the next three balls. He capped off a brilliant over by dismissing Ramesh Mendis, who mistimed his shot to the deep mid-wicket fence, returning figures of 2/3 in his only over. This gave India a fighting chance, with Sri Lanka needing five runs from the last over.

Surya Takes Control

Despite Mohammed Siraj having an over left, Suryakumar Yadav decided to take matters into his own hands, given the team’s slow over-rate penalty, which meant they had one fewer fielder on the boundary.

Surya started the final over with a dot ball and then sent the crowd into a frenzy by claiming two wickets in consecutive deliveries. Asitha Fernando managed a single off the hat-trick ball, leaving Sri Lanka needing five runs off two balls.

The drama heightened when debutant Chamindu Wickramasinghe smacked a flatter delivery towards long-off. The Sri Lankan pair attempted a couple of runs, but Rinku Singh’s flat throw reached Surya at the bowler’s end. Instead of breaking the stumps, Surya aimed at the keeper’s end, but Wickramasinghe was safe.

On the final delivery, a misjudged throw from Shubman Gill at long-on allowed Asitha Fernando to scamper home, tying the game at 137 runs apiece.

Super Over Dominance

With the match tied, the contest headed into a Super Over, where India’s Washington Sundar was tasked with bowling. Despite starting with a wide, Sundar quickly found his rhythm, dismissing both Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka within the first four balls, restricting Sri Lanka to just two runs.

Chasing a mere three runs for victory, Suryakumar Yadav required only one delivery to seal the match, hammering the ball to the boundary and securing India’s victory in emphatic fashion.

Clean Sweep Secured

This victory not only showcased India’s depth and versatility but also highlighted the team’s ability to thrive under pressure. The series win is a testament to the emerging talents in the squad and Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership.

The thrilling encounter at Pallekele will be remembered for the unexpected turn of events and the heroes who stepped up when it mattered the most.

Match Summary:

India: 137/8 (20 overs)

137/8 (20 overs) Sri Lanka: 137/6 (20 overs)

137/6 (20 overs) Super Over:

Sri Lanka: 2 runs, 2 wickets

2 runs, 2 wickets India: 4 runs (0.1 overs)

India wins the Super Over by 4 wickets.