Swift Action by Afzlagunj Police: 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued in 12 Hours, Kidnapper Arrested

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj Police have arrested a kidnapper and rescued the four-year-old boy from his possession.

Police said they received a complaint on November 4 at 10 pm from one Rubeena Begum of Afzalsagar, Mangar Basti, Mallepally, Nampally stating that her husband Shaik Rafeeq alias Rafi, a habitual drunker, left home at 11 am on November 4 with her youngest son Mohd Shoheb, aged four years, to Osmania General Hospital for her treatment.

Till 6 pm they did not return home, so she came to the hospital in search of her husband son. She said her husband slept at Osmania General Hospital waiting hall in drunken condition. But her son Mohd Shoheb was not seen. She searched many places in vain.

Also Read: Telangana: Obsessed Lover Attacks Girl with Knife After Rejection

The Afzalgunj police under leadership of SHO G Lingeshwar Rao, DSI P Ram Kishan, Crime staff HC B Srikanth, PCs Md Suleman, G Srikanth, K Vishal kumar, Md Adil Ahmed, D. Chandra Shekhar and Uday kumar and Md Asad Quadri verified the CCTV footages at all the locations i.e. Public Garden, Nampally Railway station, Secunderabad Railway Station, Indira Park, Tank Bund and L&T Metro Stations, isolated places during the night and shown the missing boy’s photo at all Bus stands and Railway Stations.

https://twitter.com/MohammedBaleeg2/status/1853748216472469725

While verifying the CCTV footages, the suspect was seen along with the boy at Dabeerpura Flyover Bridge and immediately the team rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused person, who was trying to board the train at Dabeerpura Railway Station along with boy. The Team nabbed the accused and rescued the boy within 12 hours from the time of offence.

The arrest was made under the supervision of B. Balaswamy, IPS, DCP East Zone, J. Narsaiah, AddI. DCP, East Zone, K. Shankaraiah, Asst. Commissioner of Police, Sultan Bazaar Division.