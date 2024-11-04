Tamil Nadu Politics: Vijay’s TVK Opposes ‘One Nation, One Election,’ Criticizes DMK on Promises

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has passed a

resolution in opposition to the BJP-led central government’s “One Nation, One Election” proposal.

During its executive council meeting on Sunday, the TVK asserted that the proposal undermines the principles of democracy and federalism.

In addition to criticizing the single-election proposal, the TVK resolution took a firm stance on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), demanding its removal from Tamil Nadu.

The party argued that education should fall under the state list, enabling state governments to make decisions on exams like NEET without central interference. “As per our policy on state autonomy, education belongs in the State list.

If the Union Government moves education to the State list, the state government could revoke NEET independently,” read the resolution. It further criticized the DMK government, accusing it of “misleading the people of Tamil Nadu with unfulfilled promises.”

The TVK also condemned the DMK government for its failure to conduct a caste census in the state, adding that the ruling party had used this issue as a campaign promise but had not followed through.

Vijay held his first political rally on October 27 in Villupuram, where he introduced the party’s ideology and objectives. His vision for TVK includes commitments to equality, social justice, secularism, and the promotion of Tamil as the official language in the state’s judiciary.

Vijay also proposed removing the Governor’s position, advocating for greater state autonomy.

Defining the foundation of his party’s ideology, Vijay described TVK’s approach as a blend of Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism, calling them “the two eyes of our land.”

He clarified that TVK aims for inclusivity, focusing on justice, unity, and societal advancement rather than aligning with any one faction.

The actor-turned-politician confirmed that his party is gearing up to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking a significant step in his political journey since launching TVK in February.