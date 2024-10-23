Tamil Thalaivas End Puneri Paltan’s Unbeaten Streak with a Thrilling Win

Sports

Hyderabad: In a gripping encounter at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, the Tamil Thalaivas delivered a spectacular performance to defeat the defending champions Puneri Paltan 35-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. The victory also snapped Puneri Paltan’s 14-match unbeaten streak, which stretched back to PKL Season 10.

From the outset, the Tamil Thalaivas took control, racing to a 5-point lead within the first five minutes, with Narender Kandola and Nitesh Kumar playing pivotal roles. However, Puneri Paltan’s Mohit Goyat brought his team back into contention with a series of quick points.

The first half saw the Thalaivas maintaining their lead, with Sachin delivering an all-out on Puneri Paltan just before the break. By halftime, Tamil Thalaivas led 19-15, with Sachin and Narender Kandola spearheading the charge, while Goyat kept Puneri Paltan in the fight.

Despite Puneri Paltan’s relentless attempts to close the gap in the second half, another all-out by the Tamil Thalaivas extended their lead to 8 points. Sachin’s standout performance ensured that the Thalaivas secured their second consecutive win of the season.

Upcoming Matches on October 24

  • Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas – 8 PM
  • Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 9 PM

