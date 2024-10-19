Tamil Thalaivas Start PKL Season 11 With Dominant Win Over Telugu Titans

Hyderabad: The Tamil Thalaivas began their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign with an emphatic performance, securing a convincing 44-29 win over the Telugu Titans on Saturday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The Thalaivas, led by the exceptional Narender Kandola and Sachin, showcased their dominance in a one-sided affair.

The match began with Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat making an explosive start, executing a Super Raid in the very first minute. Sehrawat continued his fine form, collecting three additional raid points to give the Titans an early advantage.

However, the Tamil Thalaivas soon retaliated, with Sachin leading the charge by inflicting an ALL OUT, swinging the momentum in favor of the Thalaivas.

By the midpoint of the first half, the Tamil Thalaivas had carved out a 4-point lead, though the Titans’ duo of Ajit Pawar and Vijay Malik kept chipping away at the deficit. Pawan Sehrawat tried to keep his team afloat, but the Thalaivas’ defense remained impenetrable. At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas were ahead, leading 20-17.

In the second half, the Thalaivas continued to extend their lead, keeping the Titans at bay. Sagar Rathe played a pivotal role, inflicting another ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans, extending the Thalaivas’ lead to 9 points with 10 minutes left in the game. The score stood at 31-22 in favor of the Thalaivas.

As the match progressed, the Tamil Thalaivas kept their foot on the pedal, giving little breathing room to Pawan Sehrawat and his team. Narender Kandola and Sachin led the charge for the Thalaivas, both finishing the game with Super 10s. On the other side, Pawan Sehrawat, despite his best efforts, also ended with a Super 10, his second in as many days, while Vijay Malik added 9 points to the Titans’ tally.

The Tamil Thalaivas walked away with a comprehensive victory, setting the tone for the rest of their season.

