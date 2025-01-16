Tanishk Bagchi Takes Flight with His First Solo Album in Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

Mumbai: Acclaimed music composer Tanishk Bagchi is set to embark on an exciting new journey with his first solo album in the much-anticipated drama Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar.

Tanishk Bagchi Shares His Excitement

Speaking about this milestone, Tanishk Bagchi said,

“After a very beautiful journey of creating a mix of originals and recreations for films, I finally decided to take up my first solo film. The credit goes to Maddock Films because the kind of scripts they are working on really makes you feel hungry as an artist to give your full potential.

Taking up Sky Force was a decision purely out of love for the story, and I hope people feel the pulse of the film through its narrative and music. I’ve worked hard to create melodies that will touch the audience, keeping patriotism alive through the compositions, along with a fun dance number, which every Bollywood film needs.”

Also Read: Lyca Productions to Release Trailer of Vidaa Muyarchi Tonight; Rumors Abound on New Release Date

A Sonic Experience Awaiting Audiences

With Sky Force, Tanishk promises an album that encapsulates the film’s emotional depth, patriotic spirit, and quintessential Bollywood energy. While Tanishk Bagchi handles the songs, Justin Varghese will compose the background score for the film.

Stellar Cast and Crew

Sky Force is produced by Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios and Leo Films UK Production. The film features:

Akshay Kumar as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja

Nimrat Kaur as his wife

Veer Pahariya as T. Vijaya

Sara Ali Khan as Vijaya’s spouse

The movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

Technical Excellence

The film boasts:

Editing: A. Sreekar Prasad

A. Sreekar Prasad Cinematography: Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran

Sky Force will hit cinema halls across the country on January 24, 2025, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.