“Taped Banana Sells for ₹52 Crore: Buyer’s Shocking Move Stuns Art World”

Washington: A banana taped to a wall, an artwork titled “Comedian” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, made waves once again after it was sold for $6.24 million (approximately 52.7 crore) at a recent New York auction. The buyer, Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun, left the art world in disbelief when he ate the banana just moments after purchasing it. A video of the incident has since gone viral, fueling debates about the nature and value of contemporary art.

The “Taped Banana” phenomenon continues to push boundaries, as its latest sale for 52 crore shocked many. Created in 2019 by Maurizio Cattelan, the artwork has been a conversation starter for its satirical critique of consumerism and art valuation. Buyer Justin Sun took the discourse a step further by eating the banana in front of stunned onlookers, leaving everyone to question: Was this act part of the artwork itself?

A $6.24 million banana taped to a wall was not just sold but eaten in the blink of an eye, sending shockwaves through the art community. Justin Sun, the buyer, seemed unfazed by the hefty price tag or the artwork’s symbolic significance. His actions have sparked a global debate on whether art’s true value lies in its physical form or the ideas it represents.

The viral story of a taped banana selling for millions reached a new twist when the buyer, Justin Sun, decided to eat the artwork right after winning the auction. The act has added another layer to the artwork’s commentary on ephemerality and value, making it a moment that will likely go down in art history.

Tron Founder Justin Sun eats Banana Duct-Taped to Wall. He paid $6.2 million.pic.twitter.com/dqvWRyIl1G — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) November 29, 2024

The sale of Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” for 52 crore has reignited debates about modern art. While some hail it as a clever satire on consumer culture, others are baffled by the exorbitant price tag. Buyer Justin Sun’s decision to eat the banana moments after buying it has only intensified the controversy, with opinions ranging from admiration to outrage.