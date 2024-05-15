TDP Activist Killed Mother for Voting YSR Congress Party

Anantapur: In a shocking incident in Kambadur mandal, Anantapur district, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist brutally murdered his mother after discovering she had voted for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The tragic event unfolded when Vadde Venkateshulu, a TDP supporter, learned that his mother, Vadde Sunkamma (45), had cast her vote for the YSRCP. Enraged by this revelation, Venkateshulu consumed alcohol and returned home, leading to a heated argument with his mother. In a fit of rage, he attacked Sunkamma with an iron hammer, killing her instantly.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Kambadur police swiftly arrived at the scene and registered a case. A manhunt has been launched for Vadde Venkateshulu, who is currently absconding.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the extreme consequences of political tensions within families.