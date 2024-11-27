TDP Makes U-Turn on EVMs, from ‘Not Tamper Proof’ to ‘Proven Tamper Proof’, Calls it ‘Evolution’

In a surprising shift, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reversed its stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), now declaring them to be “proven tamper-proof” after previously alleging they were susceptible to manipulation. This reversal comes amid ongoing debates about the reliability of EVMs, particularly following the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

In 2019, after the TDP faced a significant loss in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, party president N. Chandrababu Naidu had raised serious concerns over the functionality of EVMs. Naidu had even posted on social media claiming that EVMs were “not tamper-proof” and accused the Election Commission (EC) of a “failure” in safeguarding citizens’ voting rights. At the time, Naidu argued that no “developed or technology-driven country” would use EVMs due to their vulnerability to tampering.

However, following the Supreme Court’s recent rejection of a plea seeking a return to ballot paper voting, the TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari has made a dramatic reversal in the party’s position. “It has been proven beyond doubt that the EVMs cannot be tampered with. The Election Commission has successfully demonstrated that EVMs are secure, and our party fully supports their use for voting,” she stated in an interview with The Indian Express.

This shift in position has raised eyebrows, especially since the TDP was among the key parties in 2019 that challenged the tamper-proof nature of EVMs. During that time, several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the TDP, had sought the Supreme Court’s intervention, demanding that 50% of the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips be manually counted alongside EVM votes to ensure transparency and security. The Supreme Court had dismissed the petition, affirming the integrity of the EVM system.

While the TDP now publicly supports EVMs, a senior party leader pointed out that the party’s stance on the issue has evolved over time. “We raised concerns when we faced defeat, suspecting malpractices in the 2019 elections. However, with time, the system has proven reliable, and our position has evolved,” the leader explained, requesting anonymity.

This U-turn mirrors the trajectory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which, in the past, was also vocal about its distrust in EVMs after the Congress victory in the 2009 general elections. Over time, the BJP has fully embraced the use of EVMs, just as the TDP is now doing.

The timing of the TDP’s shift coincides with ongoing discussions about EVM reliability following the recent electoral successes of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra. While the party’s leadership has yet to make an official comment, TDP insiders have drawn parallels with BJP veteran L.K. Advani, who had also questioned the integrity of EVMs before the party fully endorsed them.

The reversal marks a notable change in the TDP’s approach to electoral technology, with the party now aligning itself with the Election Commission’s assurances regarding the security and authenticity of the voting process.

As debates around the credibility of EVMs continue, especially in light of major electoral victories, the TDP’s shift in position signals a potential shift in public discourse regarding electronic voting in India.