Teachers Honored with ‘M.G. Patel National Award for Exemplary Teacher’ in Jaisinghpur

Jaisinghpur: In a grand and prestigious event held in Jaisinghpur, District Kolhapur, Maharashtra, distinguished teachers from across the country were awarded the “M.G. Patel National Award for Exemplary Teacher” for the years 2023 and 2024. The ceremony, organized under the banner of Shandar Sports and Education Association, Jaisinghpur, took place at the Shamrao Patil Yadroke Natyagrah under the presidency of Mr. Mohammad Shafi Patel, a 1995 National Award-winning teacher.

The event hosts, Dr. Akhtar Patel and Dr. Atiq Patel, were joined by distinguished guests, including Mr. Dhairya Sheel Mane (MP), Mufti Haroon Nadvi, and Dr. Ashfaq Umar (educationist). In his address, Dr. Ashfaq Umar elaborated on the transparent selection process for the award, emphasizing the need to prioritize education and focus equally on the academic development of all children in society.

Mufti Haroon Nadvi, in his engaging speech, stressed the importance of aligning children’s education with modern demands, while MP Dhairya Sheel Mane commended the organizers for hosting such a remarkable event and assured continued support for their educational endeavors.

During his presidential address, Mr. Mohammad Shafi Patel spoke about his family’s dedication to organizing such events and shared his own journey in the field of education, inspiring the audience with his lifelong commitment to educational services. Hamid Karasiri presented a poetic tribute to Mr. Shafi Patel, acknowledging his contributions.

Awardees for 2023:

Farzana Abdul Aziz Shaikh (Nashik, Maharashtra)

Rubina Abubakar Sarve (Kausa Mumbra, Maharashtra)

Shakeel Ahmed Mohammad Mustafa Ansari (Malegaon, Maharashtra)

Dr. Mohammad Khaliluddin Siddiqui (Latur, Maharashtra)

Rafiq N.K. (Kozhikode, Kerala)

Lt. P. Hamza (Palakkad, Kerala)

P.K. Abdul Hameed

Jameel Ahmed G. Toppankatti (Belgaum, Karnataka)

Ajmal Taufiq Abdul Razzak (Manapurram, Kerala)

Mohammad Azhar Hayat Chand Mulla (Athani, Karnataka)

Qamar Alam Misbahi (Sitamarhi, Bihar)

M.D. Shamsher Alam Misbahi (Nawada, Bihar)

Sumbala Kokab (Rampur, Uttar Pradesh)

Khurshid Muzammil (Jamia Nagar, New Delhi)

Nafees Nisa Begum (Edibazar, Telangana)

Sahoon Mohammad Pratap (Mewat, Haryana)

Awardees for 2024:

Mohammad Israel Muzaffar Khan (Mumbra, Maharashtra)

Rais Ahmed Qaisar Ahmed Khan (Jat, Maharashtra)

Faheem Khatoon Ghouse Khan (Nanded, Maharashtra)

Sheikh Sultan Salahuddin Qureshi (Pune, Maharashtra)

Dr. Abdul Hameed Karasiri (Kozhikode, Kerala)

Feroz Khan E.P. (Palakkad, Kerala)

Mohammad Feroz Alam (Champaran, Bihar)

Fahmida Tabassum Mohammad Jameel Ahmed (Nalgonda, Telangana)

Syed Amir Mohammad Ismail (Harpanahalli, Karnataka)

Mohammad Tayyab Liaqat Ali (Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh)

Dr. Seema Bhati (Bikaner, Rajasthan)

The event was meticulously organized by Dr. Shakila Patel, Secretary of Shandar Sports and Education Association, Jaisinghpur, along with family members and key organizers like Moinuddin Hangar Peerzade (President, Selection Committee), Tajuddin Bhasari (Director, Shandar Sports), Ayaz Inamdar (Director, Shandar Sports), Adam Majawar, Naseer Syed, Rehan Patel, Yaseen Shargappe, and Shahid Patel. The event was successfully anchored by Mr. Ibrahim Faiz, who handled the proceedings with great skill. The organizers expressed gratitude to the teachers, students, and parents, whose support made the event possible.