Telangana: 15 Injured After Bus Overturns Near Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: At least 15 passengers sustained serious injuries after a private bus overturned near the Chintagattu Ring Road Bridge in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Monday morning.

Bus Loses Control, Overturns

According to police reports, the incident occurred when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The bus was en route from Ongole to Adilabad when the accident took place.

Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment. Several passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest speeding or driver fatigue may have contributed to the mishap.

Call for Road Safety Measures

This incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the need for strict enforcement of transport regulations in Telangana. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough inspection of the bus operator’s safety standards.