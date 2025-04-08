Telangana Excise Revenue Records 7% Growth in FY 2024-25

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has reported a significant 7% increase in revenue for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the department’s report, both excise revenue and liquor sales have seen steady growth compared to the previous fiscal year.

Excise Revenue Crosses ₹34,600 Crore in FY 2023-24

As per official figures, the Excise Department generated ₹34,800 crore in revenue during FY 2023-24. However, after excluding ₹1,264.50 crore collected through application fees for new liquor shops, the net revenue stood at ₹34,600 crore.

7% Increase Based on Net Revenue

Based on the ₹34,600 crore net revenue of the previous year, a 7% rise has been recorded in the ongoing fiscal (FY 2024-25). The department attributes this growth to an uptick in liquor consumption and streamlined licensing policies.

Rise in Liquor Sales Across Telangana

Officials noted that liquor sales in Telangana have also increased by 7% year-over-year, indicating a parallel rise in consumption with revenue. This trend highlights the growing demand in the state’s excise and alcohol markets.