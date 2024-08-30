Telangana Athletes P. Samyuktha and P. Koushik Selected for Indian Tug of War Team for World Championship in Germany

Hyderabad: Telangana’s very own P. Samyuktha and P. Koushik have been selected to represent India at the prestigious World Outdoor Tug of War Championship, scheduled to be held in Mannheim, Germany from September 3rd to 9th, 2024. Samyuktha will compete in the Senior Women’s category, while Koushik will represent the Senior Men’s category.

The Indian contingent comprises two teams, each consisting of 9 members. These teams will battle it out on the global stage against some of the best tug-of-war athletes from around the world.

In a ceremonial send-off held on August 30, 2024, at the VC&MD Chamber in L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad, Smt. A. Sonibala Devi, I.F.S., Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana, extended her heartfelt congratulations to the selected athletes. Also present at the event was P. Emmanuel, former Secretary of the Tug of War Association of Telangana, who expressed his pride in the athletes’ achievements and wished them success at the championship.

The selection of Samyuktha and Koushik marks a significant achievement for Telangana and underscores the state’s growing prominence in the field of sports. The entire state is rooting for their success as they prepare to compete on the international stage.

![Photo Caption: Smt. A. Sonibala Devi, I.F.S., Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana, congratulating P. Samyuktha (Women’s Team) and P. Koushik (Men’s Team) along with P. Emmanuel, former Secretary of the Tug of War Association of Telangana, on 30th August 2024 at VC&MD Chamber, L.B. Stadium, Hyderabad.]