Telangana: BJP Leaders Stage Overnight Protest at Indira Park Over Farmers’ Issues

Hyderabad: In a demonstration to address the unmet promises made to farmers, BJP leaders staged an overnight protest camp at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

BJP Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other leaders of the saffron party participated in the protest, pressing the state government to fulfill its election promises to resolve the grievances of the farmers.

The protesting leaders emphasized that the Congress-led state government must address and provide solutions to all of the farmers’ issues, as promised during the election campaign. They reiterated that the BJP stands in solidarity with the farmers and will continue to support their cause.

The overnight protest aimed to draw attention to the challenges faced by farmers, such as financial hardships, lack of timely assistance, and other critical issues related to agriculture. The BJP leaders called on the state government to take swift action to ensure the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Telangana.