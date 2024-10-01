Hyderabad

Telangana: BJP Leaders Stage Overnight Protest at Indira Park Over Farmers’ Issues

In a demonstration to address the unmet promises made to farmers, BJP leaders staged an overnight protest camp at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

Abdul Wasi1 October 2024 - 11:32
183 2 minutes read
Telangana: BJP Leaders Stage Overnight Protest at Indira Park Over Farmers' Issues
Telangana: BJP Leaders Stage Overnight Protest at Indira Park Over Farmers' Issues

Hyderabad: In a demonstration to address the unmet promises made to farmers, BJP leaders staged an overnight protest camp at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

BJP Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other leaders of the saffron party participated in the protest, pressing the state government to fulfill its election promises to resolve the grievances of the farmers.

The protesting leaders emphasized that the Congress-led state government must address and provide solutions to all of the farmers’ issues, as promised during the election campaign. They reiterated that the BJP stands in solidarity with the farmers and will continue to support their cause.

The overnight protest aimed to draw attention to the challenges faced by farmers, such as financial hardships, lack of timely assistance, and other critical issues related to agriculture. The BJP leaders called on the state government to take swift action to ensure the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Telangana.

Tags
Abdul Wasi1 October 2024 - 11:32
183 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagar

Demolitions in Musi Areas: Heartbreaking Scenes of Children Amid Ruins in Shankar Nagar

1 October 2024 - 15:06
Tensions Rise at Musi as Affected Residents Block Demolition Efforts

Tensions Rise at Musi as Affected Residents Block Demolition Efforts

1 October 2024 - 13:42
Big Breaking News: Demolition of Houses Begins in Musi River Area

Big Breaking News: Demolition of Houses Begins in Musi River Area

1 October 2024 - 12:49
Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert

Hyderabad: Floodwater Released from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar Reservoirs, Authorities Issue Alert

1 October 2024 - 12:34
Back to top button