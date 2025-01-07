BJP vs Congress: Raja Singh Accuses Revanth Reddy of Destroying Law and Order in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, accusing him of dismantling the state’s law and order system.

Singh’s fiery remarks have sparked political controversy, calling for an apology from Revanth Reddy to BJP leaders and workers.

Raja Singh’s Allegations

Speaking at a public gathering, Raja Singh alleged that law and order in Telangana has “completely collapsed” under Revanth Reddy’s influence.

Singh claimed, “Revanth Reddy took over the Home Ministry and destroyed law and order in the state.”

He demanded an immediate apology from Reddy to BJP leaders and workers for what he termed as “unacceptable actions.”

Controversial Remarks

In a bold statement, Raja Singh said, “If we want, we can burn and destroy Congress offices,” escalating tensions between the BJP and Congress in Telangana.

Political Reactions

The remarks have drawn widespread attention and are expected to add to the political rivalry as Telangana gears up for crucial elections.

BJP leaders have supported Singh’s stance, echoing concerns over law and order in the state.

Congress leaders, however, condemned the statement, terming it provocative and an attempt to incite unrest.

Law and Order in Telangana

The issue of law and order has been a contentious topic in Telangana politics. While the BJP accuses the Congress of mismanagement, the ruling government has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Expert Opinions

Political analysts suggest that such statements may deepen the political divide in Telangana, urging restraint from both sides to avoid escalation.