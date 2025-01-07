Telangana Weather Update: Medak Records Lowest Temperature of 9.8°C

Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature in Telangana, 9.8°C, was recorded at Medak on the night between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Centre.

Weather Forecast for Telangana

Also Read: Telangana 23 Students Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning in Karimnagar

The Meteorological Centre predicts the following for Telangana:

Dry Weather: Likely to prevail across the state for the next seven days.

Likely to prevail across the state for the next seven days. Morning Conditions: Mist or hazy weather expected in isolated pockets during the next five days.

Mist or hazy weather expected in isolated pockets during the next five days. Temperature Trends: Minimum temperatures to remain normal for the next three days. Temperatures may drop below normal by 2-3°C afterward.



Weather Conditions in the Last 24 Hours

Dry weather was reported across Telangana during the past 24 hours, with no significant deviations in temperature trends.

Tips for Residents

Residents are advised to:

Stay warm during the early morning and late-night hours due to the drop in temperatures.

Exercise caution while commuting during misty or hazy conditions.

Stay updated on Telangana’s weather developments to plan your activities effectively.