Telangana: 23 Students Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Twenty-three students from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul School in Sharmanagar, Karimnagar, suffered from suspected food poisoning after consuming a meal on Monday night.

Details of the Incident

The students fell ill after eating cabbage curry served at the school. By midnight, several students began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, prompting the staff to act swiftly.

13 students were hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment at the Karimnagar Government Hospital.

were hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment at the Karimnagar Government Hospital. 10 students received immediate medication and were discharged.

Current Health Status

Hospital Superintendent Veera Reddy assured parents that the hospitalized students are stable, and none are in critical condition.

Official Response

Additional Collector Prapul Desai visited the school on Tuesday to inspect the premises and address the situation. He stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene standards to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Instructions were issued to school authorities to ensure better cleanliness in food preparation and serving areas.

Preventive Measures

The incident has raised concerns about food safety in schools, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring and regular inspections to protect students’ health.