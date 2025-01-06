Telangana CM Seeks Centre’s Support for Metro Expansion and Key Development Projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve and support various critical development projects in the state, including the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail, as part of the Centre’s efforts to bolster India’s economic growth.

Revanth Reddy emphasized Telangana’s commitment to contributing USD one trillion towards the goal of making India a USD five trillion economy.

Also Read: Telangana Records Lowest Minimum Temperature of 7.8°deg at Medak

Key Requests from Telangana CM

During a virtual event where the Prime Minister launched several rail projects, including the Jammu division and the new Charlapalli railway terminal in Hyderabad, Reddy sought the Centre’s approval for several key initiatives:

Second Phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail: The CM highlighted that Telangana had dropped from second to ninth place in terms of metro rail network expansion due to the lack of progress over the past decade. He called for the Centre’s sanction for the second phase of the metro project.

The CM highlighted that Telangana had dropped from second to ninth place in terms of metro rail network expansion due to the lack of progress over the past decade. He called for the Centre’s sanction for the second phase of the metro project. Kazipet Railway Coach Factory: Reddy requested Prime Minister Modi to expedite the construction of the integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet , which had been sanctioned earlier.

Reddy requested Prime Minister Modi to expedite the construction of the integrated railway coach factory in , which had been sanctioned earlier. Dedicated Railway Line from Machilipatnam Port: Reddy also called for a dedicated railway line from Machilipatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, citing the state’s landlocked status. This would allow for industrial park development through a dry port in Telangana.

Reddy also called for a dedicated railway line from in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, citing the state’s landlocked status. This would allow for industrial park development through a dry port in Telangana. Regional Ring Rail (RRR): He requested the construction of a regional ring rail alongside the Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad, which would connect 60 percent of the urban areas in Telangana. Tenders for a 170 km portion of the proposed 370 km RRR have already been called.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister for the inauguration of the Charlapalli railway terminal, which is expected to reduce congestion at existing stations in Hyderabad.

Reaffirming Telangana’s Contribution to National Growth

Expressing solidarity with the Prime Minister’s vision of a USD five trillion economy, Reddy stated, “When the PM talks about a USD five trillion economy, we want to contribute USD one trillion from Telangana for the five trillion economy. Railway development is essential for that.”

Union Minister’s Address and Railway Developments in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, who attended the event, praised the inauguration of the Jammu division and Charlapalli railway terminal and highlighted the substantial railway development in Telangana over the past decade. He mentioned that several projects, including 346 km of new lines, doubling and tripling of 370 km of railway lines, and the electrification of over 1,000 km, had been completed.

The Charlapalli terminal, developed at a cost of Rs 430 crore, is expected to alleviate congestion in the existing terminals at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. Somanna also noted that 40 railway stations in Telangana are being modernized as part of a nationwide effort to redevelop 1,300 railway stations across India, a feat that is unprecedented globally.

Telangana’s Growing Railway Infrastructure

Union Coal and Mines Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, also spoke at the event, highlighting the ongoing efforts in the railway sector. He noted that Rs 1,20,000 crore had already been spent on national highways in Telangana, with an additional Rs 80,000 crore planned.

Reddy also mentioned the rail manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which is nearing completion and will generate 3,000 direct jobs. He referred to the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) trains in Hyderabad, pointing out that the Centre is funding the second phase of the expansion after the previous Telangana government failed to contribute its share of Rs 1,000 crore.

Furthermore, Reddy confirmed that the Centre has agreed to extend MMTS trains to Yadagirigutta if the state government completes the necessary land acquisition.

Future Prospects for Telangana’s Development

The event also saw the participation of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other leaders, all of whom reiterated the importance of improved railway infrastructure in driving economic growth in Telangana.

With the backing of the Centre, these initiatives aim to foster further development in Telangana and contribute significantly to India’s overall economic progress.