Telangana Records Lowest Minimum Temperature of 7.8°deg at Medak

Hyderabad: The lowest minimum temperature in Telangana was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Medak on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, according to the Meteorological Centre.

Weather Conditions Forecast

In its daily weather report, the Meteorological Centre stated:

Misty or hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours in isolated pockets across Telangana for the next five days.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

Dry weather is predicted to persist in Telangana for the next seven days.

Recent Weather Observations

Cold wave conditions prevailed in isolated areas of Medak district over the last 24 hours.

Dry weather was reported across Telangana during the same period.

The Meteorological Centre continues to monitor conditions and provide updates on the state’s weather.