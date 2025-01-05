Telangana

Telangana Accident: Speeding Lorry Claims 3 Lives, Leaves 1 Injured at Medchal Checkpost

A devastating road accident at Medchal Checkpost on Sunday afternoon claimed the lives of three family members and left one critically injured.

Fouzia Farhana5 January 2025 - 19:52
Hyderabad: A devastating road accident at Medchal Checkpost on Sunday afternoon claimed the lives of three family members and left one critically injured.

The incident occurred when a speeding lorry lost control and rammed into a motorcycle.

Details of the Accident

  • Victims: A father, mother, and their daughter tragically lost their lives on the spot. The family’s son, who also sustained injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
  • Location: Medchal Checkpost, Telangana.
  • Driver’s Actions: The lorry driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Police Action and Investigation

  • Case Registered: Authorities have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.
  • Current Status: Efforts are underway to trace the absconding lorry driver.

Road Safety Concerns

This tragic accident highlights the growing concern over road safety and reckless driving on highways. Local authorities are being urged to implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of commuters.

