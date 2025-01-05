Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sets Record with 55,143 Govt Jobs Filled in One Year

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made a significant announcement on Sunday, claiming that his government has successfully filled 55,143 government jobs in a single year, a feat he termed as “unprecedented” in the country.

The Chief Minister made the comments during an event where Rs 1 lakh cheques were distributed to civil services aspirants under the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam’ programme.

Also Read: KTR Slams Congress Govt for Betraying Farmers, Calls for Accountability

Record-Breaking Government Recruitment

CM Reddy proudly stated that the Telangana government had recruited 55,143 government employees in various departments during its first year in power. This, he emphasized, was a remarkable achievement and one that sets Telangana as a model for other states in the country.

“We have filled 55,143 posts in different government departments, and this is unprecedented in India. Telangana is setting an example for the entire nation,” said CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting the government’s commitment to providing job opportunities for the youth of the state.

Group 1 Exams and Recruitment Plans

Addressing the long-awaited Group 1 exams, CM Reddy pointed out that these exams had not been held for the past 14 years. However, his government overcame all “hurdles and conspiracies” to conduct the exams and fill 563 Group 1 posts. He further assured that the recruitment process for these posts will be completed by March 31.

“We are committed to filling all vacancies, and by the end of March, all 563 Group 1 posts will be filled,” Reddy said.

Support for Civil Services Aspirants

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s full support for civil services aspirants. He emphasized that Telangana’s objective is to ensure that more candidates from the state succeed in the civil services exams, following the example set by students from Bihar, who consistently excel in the exams.

“Our goal is to ensure that Telangana will have the highest number of candidates selected for civil services in India,” he said, highlighting the importance of nurturing local talent.

Financial Assistance Under Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam

To further encourage civil services aspirants, the Telangana government is offering Rs 1 lakh financial assistance through the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam’ programme. This initiative is designed to provide financial support to students and motivate them in their preparations for the exams.

“View this Rs 1 lakh assistance not just as financial help, but as a token of encouragement from the government,” CM Revanth Reddy remarked during the event.

At the event, 20 candidates who had qualified in the Civil Services Mains exams were presented with cheques of Rs 1 lakh each. The Chief Minister expressed his confidence that these candidates would continue their journey to success and bring pride to Telangana in the field of civil services.