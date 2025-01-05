KTR Slams Congress Govt for Betraying Farmers, Calls for Accountability

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of betraying farmers and failing to honor its election promises.

KTR Accuses Congress of Deceiving Farmers

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, KTR referred to the Congress party as a “fraud and a cheat” for deceiving the farmers in the state.

He criticized the Congress government for slashing the promised Rs 15,000 annual assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to Rs 12,000 and imposing stringent eligibility conditions. He called this act of reducing farmer assistance a “blatant deception” and warned that farmers would not forgive the Congress for this betrayal.

“This is a dark chapter in the history of Telangana. The farmers will not forgive this betrayal,” KTR remarked, stressing that the Congress government failed to fulfill its promises as outlined in their election manifesto, which he described as “empty promises.”

KTR Demands Apology from Congress Leaders

KTR took direct aim at Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy, accusing them of breaking their promises to farmers. He pointed out that they had assured Rs 15,000 assistance, but only Rs 12,000 was delivered. He called on Congress leaders to apologize for misleading voters and breaking their trust.

“Instead of supporting farmers, the Congress government has become a symbol of betrayal,” KTR said, calling for accountability.

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Remarks

KTR also targeted Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of insulting Telangana and its achievements. He referred to Revanth’s claim that conditions for government employees were better in united Andhra Pradesh as an insult to the state’s progress.

“Telangana has provided the highest salaries in the country and has implemented landmark projects like Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha. Revanth Reddy’s remarks are an affront to Telangana’s growth and success,” KTR said.

KTR Defends Telangana’s Economy and Rejects Financial Crisis Claims

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s claims of a financial crisis in the state, KTR dismissed them as baseless. He asserted that Telangana is far from bankrupt and that the state’s economic engine, Hyderabad, continues to thrive.

“Telangana is not bankrupt; it is Revanth Reddy’s brain that is bankrupt,” KTR retorted, rejecting the Congress leader’s allegations of financial mismanagement.

Statewide Protests and Calls for Accountability

KTR announced that BRS would be organizing statewide protests to demand accountability from the Congress government. He called on farmers to rise up and prevent further deception by Congress leaders.

“Tomorrow, we will hold demonstrations at all district, Mandal, and constituency centers to demand accountability. Farmers should rise and stop Congress leaders from further deceiving the villages,” KTR urged.

KTR Criticizes Congress’ Farmer Schemes

KTR also criticized Congress for its lack of clarity on providing assurances to horticulture farmers and accused the government of prioritizing political gains over the welfare of the agricultural community. He urged farmers to choose between trusting Congress’s unfulfilled promises or supporting BRS, which he claimed has consistently delivered for them.

“Farmers should decide whether to trust the Congress’s schemes or support the BRS, which has always worked for their welfare,” KTR concluded.