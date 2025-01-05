Telangana CM Announces Comprehensive Support for Civil Services Aspirants and Workers Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing extensive support to civil services aspirants and improving workers’ welfare in the state.

At a program held on Sunday at Prajabhavan, Begumpet, the Chief Minister distributed Rs 1 lakh financial aid to candidates who passed the civil services mains examination under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhyahastam scheme. In his speech, CM Reddy emphasized that Telangana was formed with a vision to create job opportunities, and that the state’s goal is to see more candidates from Telangana excel in civil services, similar to the success seen by candidates from Bihar.

Also Read: KT Rama Rao Slams Revanth Reddy for Misleading Remarks on Telangana’s Financial Health

Support for Civil Services Aspirants

The Chief Minister highlighted that, during his tenure, the state government has undertaken a record 55,143 government job recruitments in its first year, a move unprecedented in the country. He also pointed out the successful completion of Group 1 examinations for 563 posts after a gap of 14 years, with recruitment expected to be finalized by March 31.

CM Reddy further elaborated on the state’s support system for civil services aspirants. “We are offering Rs 1 lakh financial assistance under the Rajiv Civils Abhyahastam scheme, not only as financial aid but also as encouragement for candidates. In addition, accommodation will be provided in Delhi for those attending interviews,” he stated. He expressed optimism that Telangana’s youth would soon dominate the civil services ranks.

Labour Welfare and Singareni Collieries Expansion

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who also addressed the gathering, spoke about the state’s plans for expanding Singareni Collieries beyond Telangana. “Our vision is to make Singareni a globally renowned institution,” he said. He also outlined the state’s focus on workers’ welfare, including providing free accident insurance coverage of over Rs 1 crore for workers.

Vikramarka emphasized the state’s transition towards green energy with solar and pumped storage projects, alongside the exploration of new mining opportunities. He mentioned that, in response to the global shift away from coal, the state would leverage Singareni’s 100 years of mining expertise to explore mining for lithium and graphite.

Furthermore, the government is constructing integrated residential schools in every assembly constituency under Singareni, with an investment of Rs 200 crore each, to benefit the children of workers.

In the concluding part of the event, CM Reddy presented Rs 1 lakh cheques to 20 civil services candidates who had cleared the mains examination. He expressed confidence that these candidates would excel in the final exams, further elevating Telangana’s reputation in the civil services arena.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, MLAs, MLCs, Singareni CMD N. Balaram, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other dignitaries.