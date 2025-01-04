KT Rama Rao Slams Revanth Reddy for Misleading Remarks on Telangana’s Financial Health

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly criticized Telangana Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy for his remarks about the state’s financial condition, calling them misleading and false.

Speaking to party workers in Sircilla, Rama Rao dismissed claims that Telangana was in a debt trap, arguing that such statements from any Chief Minister are inappropriate.

BRS Government’s Response to Financial Allegations

Revanth Reddy’s Comments : A. Revanth Reddy, in his recent statements, claimed that Telangana’s economy was in a dire state, burdened with excessive debt.

: A. Revanth Reddy, in his recent statements, claimed that Telangana’s economy was in a dire state, burdened with excessive debt. Rama Rao’s Rebuttal: Rama Rao labeled these statements as “lies,” asserting that the financial condition of Telangana has significantly improved under the BRS government.

Telangana’s Revenue Growth Under BRS

Revenue Surge : Rama Rao provided a historical overview, stating that Telangana’s surplus revenue had increased dramatically since its formation. When the state was created, it had a surplus revenue of Rs. 369 crore, which grew to Rs. 5,494 crore under Congress rule.

: Rama Rao provided a historical overview, stating that Telangana’s surplus revenue had increased dramatically since its formation. When the state was created, it had a surplus revenue of Rs. 369 crore, which grew to Rs. 5,494 crore under Congress rule. Current Budget Surplus: In the recent budget, the state government projected a surplus of Rs. 1,000 crore, refuting claims that Telangana is in financial distress.

Contradictions Within the Congress Party

Conflicting Statements : Rama Rao also pointed out the contradiction between Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s positive outlook on the state’s economy and Revanth Reddy’s claims of financial trouble.

: Rama Rao also pointed out the contradiction between Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s positive outlook on the state’s economy and Revanth Reddy’s claims of financial trouble. Accusations of Misinformation: Rama Rao accused the Congress leaders of misleading the public with conflicting and unfounded statements about the financial stability of the state.

KT Rama Rao’s remarks come as a direct response to Congress’ ongoing criticism of the BRS government’s economic policies. He emphasized that the BRS government has worked tirelessly to improve the state’s revenue and economic outlook over the past decade, and that such false allegations only mislead the people of Telangana.