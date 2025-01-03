Telangana ACB Summons KTR for Formula E Race Case on January 6

Telangana

Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister, to appear before the agency on January 6 at 10 a.m. in connection with alleged irregularities in the organization of the 2023 Formula E race.

Fouzia Farhana3 January 2025 - 18:49
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister, to appear before the agency on January 6 at 10 a.m. in connection with alleged irregularities in the organization of the 2023 Formula E race.

Allegations of Financial Misconduct

On December 29, the ACB filed a case accusing KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and B.L.N. Reddy, the former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), of financial misconduct and procedural violations related to the Formula E event.

An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2)), and Indian Penal Code Sections 409 and 120(B), based on a complaint filed by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

KTR Named Primary Accused

KTR has been named the primary accused in the case, with the ACB recording his statement. In response, KTR filed a petition in the Telangana High Court to quash the charges, and the court has reserved its order while instructing the ACB not to arrest him until further notice.

Violation of Rules and Financial Irregularities

The ACB’s Advocate General argued that Rs 46 crore (paid in British pounds) was transferred to Formula-E Operations Ltd (FEO) before an official agreement was signed for Season 10 of the Formula E race, thus violating established rules.

The FIR was registered after receiving the necessary consent from the Governor. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a parallel probe, registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. KTR, Arvind Kumar, and B.L.N. Reddy have been summoned by the ED, with KTR required to appear on January 7.

On January 2, Arvind Kumar and B.L.N. Reddy sought more time from the ED for their appearance. The ED is also investigating potential violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) related to the case.

