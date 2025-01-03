Telangana: From Seeking Alms to Managing Traffic – The Incredible Journey of 39 Transgenders

Hyderabad: In an inspiring transformation, 39 transgender individuals in Hyderabad have moved from seeking alms on the city’s roads to managing traffic at the very same locations.

This empowerment initiative has been introduced as part of a pilot project to integrate the transgender community into the workforce while supporting Hyderabad Police in maintaining order on the streets.

Transgenders Now Managing Traffic with Dignity and Respect

The transgender traffic assistants, appointed under this groundbreaking program, share that they now receive respect from citizens, marking a stark contrast to the discrimination and stigma they once faced. Nisha, one of the transgender traffic assistants working at Patny Centre, expressed her pride: “It’s amazing that we now manage traffic at the places where we once begged.”

Overcoming Discrimination and Building New Relationships

Nisha, who studied up to Intermediate, recalled the hardship she endured, including rejection by her family and friends. However, she noted that after securing the position, her relationship with loved ones has significantly improved, and they now offer their support. “I cannot describe the joy in words,” Nisha said, reflecting on the positive changes since her induction.

Another transgender traffic assistant, Sana, highlighted the newfound respect from citizens, a sharp contrast to the avoidance and isolation she experienced before. The transition from societal rejection to acceptance has been transformative, not just for Sana but for the entire community.

Support from Telangana Government and Police Authorities

The initiative, which started with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s direction in November, aims to use the services of transgender individuals as traffic assistants to manage high-traffic areas. These efforts align with the state government’s commitment to inclusivity and supporting marginalized groups.

P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), confirmed that the transgender assistants have been performing well since their induction about 10 days ago, with no complaints or issues. He emphasized that with time, the traffic assistants would gain further professional expertise as they continue their work.

Formal Induction and Special Recognition

The formal induction of transgender traffic assistants took place on December 22, 2024, after they received their enrolment papers from the Chief Minister on December 6. As part of their roles, they work to prevent traffic violations, similar to the work of home guards at key traffic signals around the city.

A Step Towards Social Integration

Hyderabad’s Police Commissioner C V Anand stressed the need for societal integration of transgender individuals, who often face alienation even within their own families. He praised the initiative, noting that the state government has been pivotal in creating opportunities for the community.

Out of 100 transgender applicants, 44 were shortlisted after a thorough selection process, including physical tests. 39 of them successfully completed the training, officially taking up their new roles as traffic assistants.

The Road Ahead for Transgender Empowerment

This project represents a key step in the empowerment of the transgender community in Telangana and serves as a model for other regions looking to enhance social inclusion. With further support and training, the transgender traffic assistants are expected to become an integral part of the city’s traffic management system, helping to reduce violations and improve road safety.