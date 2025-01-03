Telangana to Establish Green Hydrogen Manufacturing Hubs and Boost Renewable Energy Capacity

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Friday that the state government is actively working on developing green hydrogen manufacturing hubs as part of its broader efforts to lead the nation in renewable energy and sustainable technologies.

Telangana has set an ambitious target to add 20,000 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, aiming to position itself as a key player in the green economy.

Telangana’s Commitment to Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen

Speaking at the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub Workshop hosted by IIT Hyderabad, Vikramarka reiterated Telangana’s commitment to being a leader in clean energy innovation. He emphasized the state’s goal of focusing on green hydrogen technologies and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to ensure a stable, sustainable energy future while addressing energy intermittency.

He pointed out that achieving these goals is only possible through the ethical supply of critical minerals, which are essential components in renewable energy infrastructure. Vikramarka further highlighted the link between critical minerals and renewable energy, noting that materials like those used in solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicles, and energy storage batteries are integral to powering the green economy.

Telangana’s Vision for a Sustainable Energy Future

The Deputy Chief Minister outlined that Telangana is already a frontrunner in clean energy projects, having invested in floating solar plants, smart grids, and energy storage technologies. He also mentioned the state’s focus on waste-to-energy projects to ensure no resource goes unused, and emphasized the importance of building green hydrogen manufacturing hubs as a cornerstone of Telangana’s sustainable energy vision.

Vikramarka stressed that Telangana’s Clean and Green Energy Policy is driven by research-based, science-backed initiatives. This approach ensures a collaborative effort between academia, industry, and local communities, fostering innovative solutions for the state’s energy needs.

Role of IIT Hyderabad in Research and Innovation

Vikramarka lauded IIT Hyderabad for its role in the green energy transformation, calling the institution a hub of innovation that contributes significantly to India’s technological and industrial progress. He highlighted that IIT Hyderabad has produced over 11,500 research publications, 320+ patents, and has generated ₹1,500 crore in revenue through its startup ecosystem.

He praised the partnership with Monash University under the Australia-India Critical Minerals Research Hub, noting that such collaborations between academic institutions are vital for addressing global challenges related to energy and sustainability.

Key Highlights:

Telangana sets a target to add 20,000 MW of renewable energy by 2030 .

by . Focus on green hydrogen manufacturing hubs as part of the state’s clean energy plan.

as part of the state’s clean energy plan. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to manage energy intermittency and enhance sustainability.

to manage energy intermittency and enhance sustainability. Telangana prioritizing waste-to-energy projects and floating solar plants .

and . Emphasis on collaboration between academia , industry , and local communities .

, , and . IIT Hyderabad recognized for its contributions to innovation and research.