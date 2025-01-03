Telangana Records Lowest Minimum Temperature of 7.2°C in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Adilabad, a district in Telangana, recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius on the night between Thursday and Friday, according to the Meteorological Centre.

This cold temperature marks a significant drop in the region’s winter weather.

Weather Forecast: Dry Conditions and Misty Mornings

In its daily weather report, the Meteorological Centre stated that dry weather is expected to prevail across Telangana for the next seven days. Mist and hazy conditions are likely to affect morning hours in isolated areas of several districts throughout the next five days.

The report also highlighted that minimum temperatures in the state are predicted to remain below normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius for the next three days, continuing the trend of cooler weather in the region.

Weather Conditions in the Past 24 Hours

The dry weather observed across Telangana during the past 24 hours is expected to persist in the coming days. The overall weather pattern suggests that the state will experience a mild winter, with no significant rainfall forecast in the immediate future.

This weather update is crucial for the residents of Telangana, as it provides important information about the winter conditions, helping them prepare for the ongoing cold spells and misty mornings.