Telangana DCA Raids Unlicensed Pharmaceutical Unit in Sangareddy, Seizes Rs 2 Crore Worth of Drugs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) recently conducted a raid on Akron Formulations India, a pharmaceutical unit located in the Bollaram locality of Sangareddy, after discovering that the company was manufacturing drugs without the necessary licenses.

The authorities seized pharmaceutical products, including ointments and creams, with an estimated market value of Rs. 2 crores.

Also Read: Private Videos of Girl Students Recorded at Medchal Engineering College

Unlicensed Drug Manufacturing Operation Uncovered

DCA Director General VB Kamalasan Reddy confirmed that the raiding teams uncovered a variety of illegal drug products being produced at the facility. The seized drugs included well-known creams such as Asperflex Cream (Topical Analgesic Cream), Medpura, and different types of Ammonium Lactate creams and lotions. These products were manufactured for Akron Pharma, based in Fairfield, New Jersey, United States.

Violations Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act

The manufacturing of drugs without a valid license is a violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which mandates that all pharmaceutical products must meet specific quality standards and be produced under proper licensing. The DCA emphasized that drugs manufactured illegally may not comply with prescribed safety and quality standards, posing significant risks to public health.

The authorities warned that any individual or company found guilty of such violations could face severe legal consequences. Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, manufacturing drugs without a license can result in imprisonment for up to five years.

Further Investigation and Legal Action

The Telangana DCA has initiated further investigations into the case and is committed to taking legal action against all individuals and entities involved in the unlicensed drug production. Authorities have urged the public to be cautious about using unlicensed pharmaceutical products, as these may not meet the safety standards required for public consumption.

Importance of Compliance with Licensing Regulations

The DCA highlighted the critical role of drug manufacturing licenses in ensuring the safety and efficacy of medical products. Licensing helps in maintaining the quality and safety standards set by the regulatory authorities, and non-compliance can lead to serious health hazards for consumers.

The DCA will continue to monitor pharmaceutical units across the state to prevent the manufacturing and distribution of unlicensed and unsafe drugs.