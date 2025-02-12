Telangana Blocks Poultry Imports from Andhra Pradesh Amid Bird Flu Outbreak; 30,000 Chicks Diverted to Kurnool

The Telangana government has imposed stringent restrictions on poultry transport from neighboring Andhra Pradesh following the confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, in East and West Godavari districts. With 24 checkposts established along the border, authorities are rigorously inspecting and turning back vehicles carrying poultry, eggs, and feed to curb the spread of the virus.

Key Measures Implemented by Telangana

24/7 Border Surveillance: Special teams comprising veterinary officials and police are stationed at strategic checkposts, including Alampur and Pulluru toll plazas, to intercept poultry vehicles. Over seven trucks were sent back in the last 24 hours alone. Awareness Campaigns: Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has directed district collectors to educate farmers and stakeholders on bio-security protocols, proper disposal of dead birds, and immediate reporting of unusual poultry deaths. Culling and Containment: In Ranga Reddy district, 2 lakh birds were culled after H5N1 was detected in Thorrur village. A 10-kilometer surveillance zone has been declared, with poultry shops shut down.

30,000 Chicks Diverted to Kurnool Amid Transport Ban

On February 11, authorities at the Pulluru toll plaza intercepted two trucks carrying 30,000 chicks from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur to Kamareddy district. With survival beyond 60 hours in transit deemed impossible, the chicks were reportedly sold in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. This incident highlights the logistical chaos and economic strain on the poultry industry, which has already suffered Rs 30 crore losses in a single day.

Health Advisories and Economic Fallout

Safe Consumption Guidelines : Officials clarified that broiler chicken meat remains safe if cooked at 70°C for 20 minutes , though consumers are advised to avoid undercooked preparations like barbecue.

: Officials clarified that if cooked at , though consumers are advised to avoid undercooked preparations like barbecue. Industry Impact: The poultry sector, a Rs 20,000 crore industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, faces severe disruptions. The Telangana Poultry Breeders Association has sought government compensation for culling-related losses5.

Expert Confirmations and Central Guidelines

The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (Bhopal) confirmed H5N1 in samples from Andhra Pradesh’s Velpur village, prompting Telangana to align with central protocols for containment.

FAQs on Telangana’s Poultry Transport Ban Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

1. Why has Telangana restricted poultry transport from Andhra Pradesh? Telangana has imposed restrictions after the confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), or bird flu, in Andhra Pradesh’s East and West Godavari districts. The move aims to prevent the spread of the virus into Telangana. 2. What measures has Telangana taken to curb the spread of bird flu? – Established 24 checkposts along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border to inspect and stop poultry vehicles.

– Launched awareness campaigns to educate farmers and stakeholders on bio-security measures.

– Implemented culling and containment protocols in affected areas, including a 10-kilometer surveillance zone. 3. What happened to the 30,000 chicks intercepted at the Pulluru toll plaza? The chicks, transported from Tamil Nadu to Kamareddy district, were diverted and reportedly sold in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district due to concerns over their survival during prolonged transit (over 60 hours). 4. Is it safe to consume chicken and eggs during the bird flu outbreak? Yes, broiler chicken meat is safe to consume if cooked at 70°C for 20 minutes. However, consumers are advised to avoid undercooked preparations like barbecue or half-boiled eggs. 5. How has the poultry industry been affected by the outbreak? The poultry sector, a Rs 20,000 crore industry in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, has faced significant disruptions. The Telangana Poultry Breeders Association reported Rs 30 crore losses in a single day due to culling and transport bans. 6. What should poultry farmers do if they notice unusual bird deaths? Farmers must immediately report any unusual poultry deaths to the nearest Animal Husbandry Department office for testing and proper disposal to prevent further spread of the virus. 7. Are there any compensation plans for affected farmers? The Telangana Poultry Breeders Association has requested government compensation for losses incurred due to culling and transport restrictions. However, no official announcement has been made yet. 8. How long will the poultry transport ban remain in place? The ban will continue until the bird flu outbreak is fully contained and authorities confirm the situation is under control. Regular updates will be provided by the Animal Husbandry Department. 9. What are the symptoms of bird flu in poultry? Symptoms include sudden death, lack of energy, swelling of the head, and a drop in egg production. Farmers are advised to monitor their flocks closely and report any abnormalities. 10. Where can I get real-time updates on the bird flu situation? For the latest updates, follow official advisories from the Telangana Animal Husbandry Department or visit their website.

As Telangana intensifies its border vigilance, stakeholders await further updates on containment measures. Residents are urged to adhere to safety guidelines while the poultry industry navigates this unprecedented crisis. For real-time updates, follow official advisories from the Animal Husbandry Department.