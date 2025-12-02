TelanganaIndia

Telangana Boys Win Two Silver Medals at 69th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2025-26

Telangana State swimmers showcased outstanding performance at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026, held from 30th November to 5th December 2025 at Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi.

New Delhi: Telangana State swimmers showcased outstanding performance at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026, held from 30th November to 5th December 2025 at Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi. The state clinched two silver medals, highlighting the growing talent in Telangana’s swimming scene.

Telangana Medal Winners

  • Suhas Preetham M – Silver in 100m Butterfly (U19 Boys)
  • Adduri Kashish Srivastava – Silver in 200m Breaststroke (U14 Boys)

Both swimmers displayed remarkable skill, determination, and competitive spirit.

Event Results

Under 19 Boys – 100m Butterfly

PositionAthleteStateTiming
1stChinthan S. ShettyKarnataka56.52 Sec
2ndMylari Suhas PreethamTelangana57.32 Sec
3rdShrivardhan RajaramMaharashtra57.65 Sec

Under 14 Boys – 200m Breaststroke

PositionAthleteStateTiming
1stG. Chetan NagarajaCBSE2:36.04 Sec
2ndAdduri Kashish SrivastavaTelangana2:43.11 Sec
3rdSourav PutelOdisha2:43.94 Sec

Noteworthy Achievements

  • Telangana’s podium finishes underscore the state’s rising swimming talent.
  • Both athletes are expected to inspire other young swimmers in Telangana.
  • Coaches praised their performance and highlighted preparation for upcoming national and international events.

Event Details

  • Championship: 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026
  • Dates: 30th November – 5th December 2025
  • Venue: Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi

