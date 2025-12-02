TelanganaIndia
Telangana Boys Win Two Silver Medals at 69th SGFI National Swimming Championship 2025-26
Telangana State swimmers showcased outstanding performance at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026, held from 30th November to 5th December 2025 at Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi.
New Delhi: Telangana State swimmers showcased outstanding performance at the 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026, held from 30th November to 5th December 2025 at Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi. The state clinched two silver medals, highlighting the growing talent in Telangana’s swimming scene.
Table of Contents
Short Headlines
- Telangana Boys Bag Two Silvers in Delhi
- Suhas Preetham, Kashish Srivastava Shine at SGFI 2025
- National Swimming Championship Witnesses Telangana Glory
- U19 & U14 Swimmers Bring Medals Home
Telangana Medal Winners
- Suhas Preetham M – Silver in 100m Butterfly (U19 Boys)
- Adduri Kashish Srivastava – Silver in 200m Breaststroke (U14 Boys)
Both swimmers displayed remarkable skill, determination, and competitive spirit.
Event Results
Under 19 Boys – 100m Butterfly
|Position
|Athlete
|State
|Timing
|1st
|Chinthan S. Shetty
|Karnataka
|56.52 Sec
|2nd
|Mylari Suhas Preetham
|Telangana
|57.32 Sec
|3rd
|Shrivardhan Rajaram
|Maharashtra
|57.65 Sec
Under 14 Boys – 200m Breaststroke
|Position
|Athlete
|State
|Timing
|1st
|G. Chetan Nagaraja
|CBSE
|2:36.04 Sec
|2nd
|Adduri Kashish Srivastava
|Telangana
|2:43.11 Sec
|3rd
|Sourav Putel
|Odisha
|2:43.94 Sec
Noteworthy Achievements
- Telangana’s podium finishes underscore the state’s rising swimming talent.
- Both athletes are expected to inspire other young swimmers in Telangana.
- Coaches praised their performance and highlighted preparation for upcoming national and international events.
Also Read: Telangana December 2025 School Holiday Schedule Revealed
Event Details
- Championship: 69th SGFi National Swimming Championship 2025–2026
- Dates: 30th November – 5th December 2025
- Venue: Shamaprasad Mukherjee Swimming Stadium, Delhi
For More Updates Visit Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X