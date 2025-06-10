Telangana Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Changes in Ministerial Portfolios Expected

New Delhi: Major changes in the portfolios of Telangana ministers are on the horizon, as discussions between the Congress High Command and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intensify. On Monday, CM Reddy held a significant hour-long meeting with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal to deliberate on reallocating ministerial portfolios and assigning roles to newly inducted ministers.

Further clarity is expected following CM Reddy’s scheduled meeting with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday afternoon.

Social Justice as a Priority

The Congress High Command has emphasized the importance of social justice in portfolio allocations. Reports from party leaders highlight dissatisfaction with the performance of some ministers, prompting a need for restructuring. Meenakshi Natarajan, the party’s state affairs in-charge, has already submitted a detailed report to the High Command, based on feedback from various party representatives.

Concerns have been raised about the current workload distribution, with multiple key departments being managed by a few ministers, including the Chief Minister himself, who oversees education, municipal urban development, home, and law. To address this, the municipal urban development department might be bifurcated, assigning the municipal sector to another minister.

Key Portfolio Aspirations

Party insiders suggest that newly inducted minister Gaddam Vivek has expressed interest in the education portfolio, currently held by the Chief Minister. However, reports indicate that Vivek may receive labour, mining, and sports instead. Meanwhile, Adluri Lakshman is expected to handle SC/ST welfare, and Vakiti Srihari is being considered for animal husbandry, youth affairs, or fisheries.

Addressing Disappointments

The reshuffle also aims to address the grievances of leaders who were not included in the cabinet. Discussions reportedly included strategies to assure them of future opportunities, given that three additional ministerial posts remain unfilled.

CM Reddy’s Vision for the Government

During his discussions, CM Reddy shared his expectations regarding the administrative efficiency of the government and the performance of ministers. Suggestions to reallocate underperforming portfolios and assign unallocated ones were deliberated. The Congress High Command’s focus on delivering tangible results in key sectors remains central to these discussions.

Final Decisions Await High Command Approval

The final decisions on portfolio allocations and changes will depend on the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting between CM Revanth Reddy and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. With social justice and performance optimization as guiding principles, Telangana’s cabinet reshuffle is set to bring significant administrative changes.