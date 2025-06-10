Telangana Releases Academic Calendar for 2025-26; Check Details on Attendance, Holidays, and Exams
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has unveiled the academic calendar for the year 2025-26, emphasizing a strong focus on student attendance. According to the new directive, schools across the state are required to ensure that student attendance remains above 90% throughout the academic year.
Schools to Reopen on June 12 with 230 Working Days
As per the official calendar released on Monday, schools will reopen on June 12, 2025, and continue until April 23, 2026. The total number of working days for the academic year has been set at 230. The directive applies to all government, aided, and private schools operating under the State’s School Education Department.
Assessment Schedule Detailed
The academic calendar outlines a structured evaluation system with both formative and summative assessments.
- Formative Assessment-1 (FA1): To be completed by July 31, 2025
- Formative Assessment-2 (FA2): Deadline is September 30, 2025
- Summative Assessment-1 (SA1): Scheduled from October 24 to 31, 2025
- Formative Assessment-3 (FA3): Must be completed by December 23, 2025
For Class X students:
- Formative Assessment-4 (FA4): By February 7, 2026
- Pre-final Exams: By February 28, 2026
- SSC Public Exams: Scheduled for March 2026
For Classes I to IX:
- Formative Assessment-4 (FA4): By February 28, 2026
- Summative Assessment-2 (SA2): From April 10 to 18, 2026
Holiday Schedule Announced
The calendar also includes short-term vacations:
- Dasara Holidays: 13 days from September 21 to October 3, 2025
- Christmas Break (Missionary Schools): December 23 to 27, 2025
- Sankranthi Vacation (Other Schools): January 11 to 15, 2026
Emphasis on Attendance and Accountability
The Education Department has directed all schools to take necessary measures to achieve the over 90% attendance goal. The move is aimed at ensuring consistent classroom engagement and academic discipline. Schools are expected to implement strategies such as regular follow-ups with parents, improved classroom environments, and student-friendly initiatives to meet this benchmark.
The new academic framework marks a shift towards greater accountability and performance-driven education in Telangana’s school system.