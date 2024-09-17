Telangana Celebrates September 17 as ‘People’s Governance Day,’ A Symbol of Unity and Public Administration

Hyderabad: Telangana marked September 17 as a significant day in its history, celebrating it as “Praja Palana Dinotsavam” or “People’s Governance Day.” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the decision, emphasizing the importance of aligning this day with the people’s perspective.

During the event, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag, extending greetings to the people of Telangana. He explained that the day reflects the aspirations of four crore people and honors the spirit of the Telangana armed struggle. “This decision is a reflection of the people’s desires,” said CM Revanth Reddy. “If anyone opposes it, it would be for selfish interests rather than the welfare of the public.”

He further addressed the importance of unity, describing Telangana’s geographical shape as a clenched fist symbolizing the state’s fight for solidarity. “Telangana is a land where all communities, castes, and religions coexist in harmony. Some are trying to make September 17 a controversial day, which can harm this unity. It’s not appropriate,” he added.

Several initiatives were highlighted during the celebration, focusing on reviving and preserving Telangana’s cultural heritage. These included adopting “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” as the official state song and renaming Telangana with the abbreviation “TG.” The Chief Minister also mentioned the installation of a statue of Telangana Talli at the Secretariat, instituting awards in the name of Gaddar, and naming the Women’s University after Chakali Ailamma.

“Our Telangana is the outcome of the sacrifices of many great individuals,” the Chief Minister stated. “Their sacrifices will be remembered in every decision we make and in every aspect of governance. The welfare of the four-crore people will remain the cornerstone of our administration. The people of Telangana are the navigators of this state’s journey, and their aspirations are our guide.”