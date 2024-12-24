Telangana CM extends greetings to Christian Community on Christmas

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In a message, Reddy said that the teachings of Jesus Christ are a guiding force for the entire humanity forever.

Jesus Christ gave a new direction to all by choosing the message of all religions is humanity, the CM said that the message given by Jesus (Messenger of Peace) that great qualities like love, tolerance, peace and service towards others is ideal for all of us.

He said that the People’s Government is committed to the welfare and development of all religions by following the teachings of Jesus Christ.

The government resolved for all-round development of Christian minorities, the CM said, appealing to the Christian community to celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness across the state.