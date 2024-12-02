Telangana: CM inaugurates Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages’ Green field factory in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, inaugurated the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages’ (HCCB) Greenfield factory at Banda Thimmapur in Siddipet district, on the outskirts of the city on Monday.

This is HCCB’s second factory in Telangana, complementing its existing factory in Ameenpur, Sangareddy District in the state.

The facility, built on 49 acres, has a total planned investment of INR 2,091 Crores (USD 251 million).

With this, HCCB has a combined investment of INR 3,798 Crores (USD 455.5 million) and employment for over 1,000 individuals in Telangana, the company said in a release here.

The new facility operates 7 advanced production lines and is poised to generate direct and indirect employment for 410 individuals.

HCCB also has a robust network of close to 1,80,000 retailers in the state, further solidifying its role as a key driver of economic growth.

The new factory in Banda Thimmapur has been designed to integrate advanced technologies and environmentally conscious practices. From automated systems that enhance operational efficiency to renewable energy initiatives, it prioritizes reducing its environmental footprint. This factory represents a significant step in HCCB’s efforts to align business growth with community and environmental well-being, contributing positively to the region’s progress.

Telangana Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, alongside HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy, said, ” HCCB’s investment in Banda Thimmapur, underscores Telangana’s appeal as a hub for global industrial investments. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for business growth. We commend HCCB for its holistic approach, which will bring jobs, uplift communities, and contribute significantly to the region’s development.”

Sridhar Babu, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who attended the event, said ” This greenfield factory is a major addition to Telangana’s industrial landscape and will ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for the region.”

Ponnam Prabhakar, stated, “HCCB’s greenfield facility in Banda Thimmapur exemplifies the synergy between industrial progress and community development. By generating skilled employment and integrating with initiatives that empower youth, women, and rural communities, this investment strengthens Telangana’s position as a hub for sustainable and inclusive growth.”

Konda Surekha, said, “By integrating eco-friendly technologies like renewable energy and water reuse, this factory sets a standard for environmentally responsible manufacturing in Telangana.”

Juan Pablo Rodriguez said ” This state-of-the-art factory combines advanced manufacturing technology with sustainable practices, positioning it as a benchmark in our industry. It was heartening to see the way this government especially the Chief Minister and the Industry Minister took the initiative to facilitate quick approvals for tapping point connection, completion of the long pending dedicated surface water pipeline through Mission Bhagiratha and also power availability for our factory operations. This has enabled us to commence our production at this new green factory despite several challenges on the ground.”

HCCB has signed an MoU with the Government of Telangana to undertake long-term initiatives in water management, waste management, and skill-building.