Telangana CM inaugurates Sitarama Lift irrigation Scheme in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Sitarama Lift irrigtion Scheme and switched on the lift project’s pumps at Pusugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday .

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Reddy said the government fulfilled the aspirations of the Khammam district people by completing the Sitarama lift irrigation scheme.

Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy already explained how Rajeev Sagar and Indira Sagar project were taken up and also the enhancement of the estimations of the Sitarama project, he said that many projects have been pending in the fluoride affected Nalgonda district. We gave priority to Khammam and came forward to complete the projects.

Earlier KCR government spent Rs 1.80 lakh crore on irrigation projects during the 10 years rule but today, the former MLAs of KCR party staged dharna and sat on diksha, the CM said.

The BRS party MLAs tight-lipped on irrigation facilities when KCR was CM for 10 years and Harish Rao held the Irrigation portfolio for five years, he said that the duo planned to swindle crores of rupees of public money by redesigning the projects.

The two leaders were least bothered about providing irrigation water, the CM alleged.

Earlier, he reviewed the status of Khammam irrigation projects.